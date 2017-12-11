POW Sergeant Kermit LeJeune’s body returns home after 66 years

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- People lined the streets holding American flags as Sergeant Kermit LeJeune’s body was returned home. His family first found out he was missing in action in January of 1951. This October his family was notified that his remains had been found.

It was closure for the ones that are still here, says LeJeune’s niece, Glenda Savoy.

Today sergeant LeJune’s body returned home. A parade was held in Church Point to honor his return.

Harlod Fonte, a Church Point resident who attended the parade says, “It’s always important to honor our veterans and particularly our deceased veterans especially when they have served and died in a foreign land. And there from this area, they are hometown heroes.”

“He served for us and he died for us. My dad served in the Korean War and World War II and I was blessed to be in a Family of serving,” says Robin Miller, another parade goer. “I feel it’s honorable to come and serve for those who serve for us.”

“We are jubilant and excited to have him home. We are going to place him with his siblings and his parents in Richard where he belongs. Where he lived and loved and was happy. And he’ll be back home,” Savoy says.