Power still out for thousands after Deep South snow storm

ATLANTA (AP) – Thousands remain without electricity across the Deep South days after a winter snow storm snapped power lines across the region.

At least 18,500 homes and businesses in Georgia were still in the dark Monday according to Georgia Power and Georgia Electric Membership Corporation. Metro Atlanta got several inches of snow Friday and Saturday, while some areas farther north saw up to a foot of snowfall.

Utilities in Louisiana reported at least 1,000 customers were still waiting for power to be restored. Mississippi had about 700 outages. Alabama Power says it has restored all storm-related outages.

Several school systems closed Monday in Georgia because of a lingering threat of icy road conditions.

The unusually heavy December snow storm brought flurries to New Orleans and dumped several inches in Mississippi and Alabama.