UPDATE: Body found in New Iberia ID’d as missing Franklin man

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The body was found this morning at the intersection of Margret and Mixon streets. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, no foul play is suspected.

Deputies said the body is of a man who was reported missing from Franklin on Dec. 5.

Franklin Police released public statement about a missing person on Dec. 7 in an effort to locate Leonard Poldery, 60.

Police said he was was possibly going to the New Iberia area in his green 1999 Ford Expedition.

Today, authorities confirmed that the body is Poldery’s.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.