UPDATE: Christmas light, battery used in NYC bus station explosion

NEW YORK (AP)- UPDATE: Law enforcement officials say a pipe bomb that exploded in a crowded New York City subway passageway was ignited with a Christmas light, matches and a nine-volt battery.

The officials say the short pipe was packed with explosive powder but didn’t work as intended and the blast wasn’t powerful enough to turn the pipe into deadly shrapnel.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the blast.

ORIGINAL STORY (CBS News)-

The New York Police Department says it is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

It’s led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A law enforcement source told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton police are looking at a possible suicide bomber but the situation is fluid.

People reported seeing the bomb squad responding and posted images of the scene on social media.

New Yorkers were advised to avoid the area.

Police Activity: expect traffic/transit delays and emergency personnel near W 42nd St btwn 8th & 9th Ave. Consider alt routes. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 11, 2017