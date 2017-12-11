UPDATE: Scene cleared after suspicious package found Target parking lot

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: According to the Lafayette Fire Department, the scene has been cleared.

Package was examined by Louisiana State Police Hazmat/ Bomb Squad.

“It was an empty luggage case”, LFD spokesman Alton Trahan said.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Lafayette Fire Department, the package was found in outside of the building.

The store has not been evacuated, but local officials are waiting for the state bomb squad to arrive at this time.

