Wanted Indiana man shoots himself inside a Duson convenience store restroom

DUSON, La. (KLFY)- An Indiana man wanted on rape and other charges shot himself inside Duson convenient store bathroom on Saturday night, authorities said.

Acadia Parish deputies responded to a “suspicious circumstance” just before 9 p.m. An employee contacted the sheriff’s office and said a man had entered the men’s room and never walked out.

“The subject had apparently been stall for several hours and when checked on by employees, he advised he was sick,” said Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson. “Employees were concerned that the subject may have been planning to rob the business.”

Upon deputy’s arrival, they met with an employee who told them that a male man was inside of a bathroom stall in the men’s restroom.

“Our deputy’s entered the restroom cautiously and began speaking to the man from a distance with cover, as they were not sure of why he was in the restroom for so long,” Gibson said. “During the dialog, the individual stated that the deputy’s would have to shoot him. After approximately 10-15 minutes of dialog, the individual shot himself in the bathroom stall.”

The individual identified as Gary Francis Perkins, 52 of Kokomo, Indiana. Perkins died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Upon discovering the identity of Perkins, it was determined that he was wanted in the state of Indiana for rape and other charges. Deputies are working with law enforcement personnel in Indiana as part of this investigation.