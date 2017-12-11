World War II drama starring Tom Hanks to film in Baton Rouge, including aboard the USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, La.(KLFY) — A World War II naval drama scripted by and starring two-time Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks will film in Baton Rouge in early 2018.

Greyhound, a production of FilmNation Entertainment, will employ about 250 people on the motion picture, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

Pre-production began today, and filming aboard the USS Kidd and at other Baton Rouge locations is expected to start in March.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law last summer several enhancements to Louisiana’s film incentive program, including a provision that provides a 5 percent tax credit on Louisiana expenditures for motion pictures filmed outside of the New Orleans area.

Greyhound is the first significant film project to apply for that new incentive. The film has a total budget of $50.3 million and an estimated Louisiana spend of $29.5 million, including $7.6 million in payroll for Louisiana residents, touts LED.

“Louisiana has been a leader in entertainment industry development for more than 15 years, and major motion picture projects such as this one help to sustain the creative industry in our state,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement today. “We are glad to see FilmNation take advantage of our new initiative to promote film production in all regions of Louisiana. We also welcome Tom Hanks back to Louisiana for this project. Tom has been a great champion of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans since its opening 17 years ago, and the Beyond All Boundaries attraction, which he produced and narrates, is a signature experience of that world-class facility.”

Hanks will star as the troubled commander of a Navy destroyer, the USS Greyhound, soon after the United States entered World War II. The story takes place as the Greyhound is escorting a military convoy across the Atlantic Ocean in 1942, when the shipping lanes between America and its European allies were imperiled by German submarines. Hanks adapted the script from the novel “The Good Shepherd,” published in 1955 by C.S. Forester.