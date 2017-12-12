BREAKING: 21-year-old woman found dead in St. Landry Parish lake identified, second body found in submerged vehicle

Published: Updated:
(St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Lia Ali Kazan.

The Shreveport woman was reported missing from an Alexandria hotel on Sunday. Authorities believe she was abducted.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the man’s body was found inside the victim’s vehicle this afternoon.

The 2007 Ford Taurus was found near where the 21-year-old woman’s body was recovered on Monday morning, the sheriff said.

The body, described simply as a white male, was pulled from the vehicle just before 3 p.m.

He has been identified, however next of kin are still being notified, authorities said.

 

