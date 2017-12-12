BREAKING: Second body found in St. Landry Parish Lake identified

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the second body as Anthony Michael Murray, 30, of Elmer.

His was found inside the vehicle of a woman authorities believe was abducted from a hotel in Alexandria.

ORIGINAL STORY: The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Lia Ali Kazan.

The Shreveport woman was reported missing from an Alexandria hotel on Sunday. Authorities believe she was abducted.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the man’s body was found inside the victim’s vehicle this afternoon.

The 2007 Ford Taurus was found near where the 21-year-old woman’s body was recovered on Monday morning, the sheriff said.

The body, described simply as a white male, was pulled from the vehicle just before 3 p.m.

He has been identified, however next of kin are still being notified, authorities said.