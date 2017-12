LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A one of a kind holiday celebration taking place tonight in downtown Lafayette.

A Celtic Christmas happening at Artmosphere on Johnston street. The doors open at 6 pm.

The show, which is being put on by Tony Davoren, will feature the bands Celjun and the Here and Now.

There will also be a raffle to raise money for the Celtic Bayou Festival that’s happening this March.

Ticket to tonight’s Celtic Christmas are $15.

The show will also feature the Ryan School of Irish Dance.