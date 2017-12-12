LUS Fiber expansion leads to some residents questioning why they don’t have the service

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – LUS Fiber is one of the largest municipal-owned fiber companies in the nation. The Lafayette company prepares to expand services into Youngsville and Broussard.

The move is being made while some residents in Lafayette can’t get the service.

LUS Fiber offers internet, TV and phone service at a cost some of its customers say is quite affordable.

Maynard Soileau of Lafayette wouldn’t know about the cost because his apartment complex on Ambassador Caffery doesn’t have LUS Fiber.

Soileau says he’s baffled by the idea of the company servicing other cities when there are those in Lafayette still waiting to get service. “We are so close to where LUS is. Why go all the way there and not take care closer up?”

Soileau is not alone in wanting to know. Lafayette Veals of Lafayette lives in an apartment along Ambassdor Caffery. “If I have LUS, it might be cheaper than what I’m doing now.”

LUS Fiber Director Terry Huval says since the announcement to do conduct a pilot in Youngsville and Broussard, his phone has been ringing off the hook with calls from customers wanting service. In terms of apartments, Huval says the owner of the apartment complex has to give its approval.

LUS Fiber doesn’t provide service to property owners who don’t want it. The same goes for homeowners. “They may have an arrangement with one company or another; for the most part that’s the case in Lafayette. We don’t service very many apartments because of that,” adds Huval.

Huval says the decision to provide service has to make financial sense. “If an apartment owner came to us and said we would like for you to look at servicing our apartment, we would have someone do service. It’s all based on the interest of the apartment owner and the economics. We have to make sure it makes sense for us to do it,” says Huval.