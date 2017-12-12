New Iberia Police Department to start hiring additional personnel in January

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY)- In October, New Iberia residents voted to re-establish their police department. The city now has seven months to get the department up and running.

Mayor Freddie Decourt says he’s excited for the new year and to fully staff the new police department. He says, “We have received some resumes already which is awesome you know if you want to come to work here we will be hiring.”

Some residents are concerned that the new police department won’t be as involved in the community as the last one was. But when News Ten spoke to the police chief and asked him what he is looking for in men and women to patrol the streets he said integrity is his first priority.

“You were looking at integrity you were looking at people knowing that you were doing the right thing even though they may not be seeing you. That, in essence, is going to give us the trust of the community,” says Police Cheif Todd D’albor.

Around 70 jobs are available within the department.

Decort explains, “We have a hiring committee. We put a little boy we’re together of individuals. Some of our staff, people who have law-enforcement experience as well as civil service experience and so we will be reviewing applications background checks those kinds of things.”

“We are Looking for someone that has the heart to go out, listen to the concerns of our residents of our community and go out and provide that service and see what we can do to help people,” says D’albor.