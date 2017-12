Jeanerette Police say they are responding to a crash ibetween a pedestrian and a train.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the 400 block of Druilhet Road just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police tell KLFY that neighbors heard what sounded like a loud thump as the train was passing and notifiied authorities.

Police say they are currently “searching for a body.”

KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene and will have further details as the information is released.