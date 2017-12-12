UPDATE: More details released on bizarre kidnapping case that left two people dead in St. Landry Parish lake

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Authorities confirmed that Murray is the kidnapping suspect in this case.

Alexandria Police Department detectives interviewed witnesses and recovered evidence from the hotel where Kazan disappeared.

“Evidence from the motel indicated that she was kidnapped from the parking lot and taken from the scene in her own car,” the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released today. “Detectives were able to identify the male suspect, and obtain a warrant for his arrest.”

According Rapides Parish court records, Murray is a convicted felon with history of drug-related arrests. He was also arrested on charges ranging from battery of an officer and disturbing the peace to making harassing telephone calls, but records show those charges were either dropped or reduced.

Autopsies of both bodies are scheduled for tomorrow.

The Alexandria Police Department is leading the investigation.

“This investigation is complicated, as well as tragic,” Alexandria Police Chief Neal Bates in a statement. “Our detectives spent days finding witnesses, locating and evaluating evidence and then were able to identify the suspect behind the kidnapping. However, within a short time, both the suspect and the victim were dead and we are left with many questions. Detectives from both agencies are continuing to investigate to find the answers to these questions.

10:30 a.m.: The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the second body as Anthony Michael Murray, 30, of Elmer.

His was found inside the vehicle of a woman authorities believe was abducted from a hotel in Alexandria.

ORIGINAL STORY: The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Lia Ali Kazan.

The Shreveport woman was reported missing from an Alexandria hotel on Sunday. Authorities believe she was abducted.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the man’s body was found inside the victim’s vehicle this afternoon.

The 2007 Ford Taurus was found near where the 21-year-old woman’s body was recovered on Monday morning, the sheriff said.

The body, described simply as a white male, was pulled from the vehicle just before 3 p.m.

He has been identified, however next of kin are still being notified, authorities said.