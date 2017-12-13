​Cecilia Jr. High student arrested for bringing pockets knives on campus

ST.. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- On Tuesday at 7:44 a.m. the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from school officials at Cecilia Jr. High School in reference to a student who was found to be in possession of several pocket knives.

Following an investigation into the incident, the male student, 13, was arrested and charged as follows:

14:95-Illegal Carrying Of A Dangerous Weapon On A School Campus-8 Counts

Following his arrest, he was released on a custodial agreement to the custody of his parents.