Breaux Bridge students arrested in connection with bomb threat at local school

(St. Martinville, LA)-A Breaux Bridge teen was arrested on felony charges in connection with a bomb threat made on Dec. 12.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at Breaux Bridge High School that morning were notified that a note containing a bomb threat along with a threat to a school official was located in the boy’s restroom.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to identify two suspects who were responsible for composing and placing the note in the restroom. One of the suspects has been identified as Markaylon Carmouche, 17, Breaux Bridge and he was charged with the following:

1 Count of 14:24.54.6-Communication Of False Information Of Planned Bombing On School Property (Principal) (Felony)

1 Count of 14:24.38.2-Assault On A School Teacher (Principal) (Misdemeanor)

A 16-year-old student was also arrested and released on a custodial agreement to the custody of his parents after he was charged with the following:

1 Count of 14:24.54.6-Communication Of False Information Of Planned Bombing On School Property (Felony)

1 Count of 14:24.38.2-Assault On A School Teacher (Principal) (Misdemeanor)

The investigation is ongoing and the bond was set at $3,000.00 for Markaylon Carmouche.