Bus crash under investigation on I-10 in Rayne

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- Rayne Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly said his department is currently investigating a crash on I-10 involving a vehicle and a school bus.

Just before 4 p.m. this afternoon, Rayne Police received a call of a crash on I-10 Westbound just west of Duson. Officers discovered a white 2000 Chevrolet car was traveling eastbound when it lost control and crossed the median.

The vehicle then struck a Calcasieu Parish School Bus which was traveling Westbound from Lafayette to Lake Charles.

The driver of the Chevrolet car was taken to Lafayette General Hospital and is listed in critical condition. The bus driver and the five students on board were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The students were on a career field trip from Barbe High School to Lafayette and were returning home.

The investigation is continuing at this time, the chief said.