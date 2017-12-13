Councilman Pat Lewis and family donates more than $150,000 to Northside High School

Lafayette Councilman Patrick Lewis and his family donated over $150,000 worth of weight room equipment to Northside High School Wednesday.

The equipment comes from a gym Lewis’ daughter and husband owned and recently closed.

“They closed the gym and they needed a place to put the equipment. They didn’t feel like the right thing to do was sell it. They said look, why don’t we donate it.”

Lewis adds that the equipment was much needed at the school, “I believe it’s been over 20 years since they had equipment. And they needed it. The school is in need, they need help.”

Jason Herbstle, athletic director at Northside High tells News 10 he’s thankful for the donation, “We’re just grateful that someone would think of us in the community and give back to our school. It’s a great opportunity for our kids to have some updated equipment and just more equipment so we can have more things going on for the kids at one time.”

He says he’s sure the students are going to be excited about using it, “You’re gonna have a lot of them, just, in shock that someone would be so generous and to think of them. You know, some aren’t even going to know what to say, they’re going to be taken aback. And I think once we get it set up and in use, they’re going to be even more grateful and we’ll have to have the councilman and his family come out so they can see things in use.”

The equipment will be divided between the boys’ and girls’ locker rooms and will be used by all sports teams.