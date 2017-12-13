Dance for a cause with Chubby Carrier

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A zydeco dance featuring Grammy winner Chubby Carrier to benefit the Boys & Girls clubs of Acadiana taking place this Saturday.

Dancing for a Cause happening from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Opelousas Civic Center.

The doors open at 6 pm tickets are $20 at the door.

Along with Chubby Carrier and Bayou Swamp Band, this fundraiser will include a performance by the Opelousas Boys & Girls Club. There will also be a silent auction and dance competition.

The zydeco Dancing for a Cause event will also have food and drinks available for purchase.