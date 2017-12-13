Evangeline Parish deputy not indicted in the shooting death of Dejuan Guillory

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A grand jury chose not to indict deputy Paul Lefluer today. LaFluer was involved in the shooting of Dejuan Guillory in July.

What was scheduled as a two-day deliberation reached a result on the first day.

The grand jury found that there was not enough sufficient evidence to indict deputy Paul LaFluer according to DA Trent Brignac.

Now the Guillory family has spearheaded several events. KLFY spoke with Dejuan’s mother Monica Fontenot as the news set in

“I am so hurt,” Fontenot said.

The family was not at the court house today. Fontenot said the reason for that was out of respect for the court.

“They decided to give them some space to do their jobs,” she said. “We are showing them the definition of cooperation. Like that…they cannot blame us for interfering.”

This is not the end for the grand jury hearing. Tomorrow the court will return to proceed with the same process for Dejuan Guillory’s girlfriend who was also involved in the shooting in July.