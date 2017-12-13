Experience a Christmas from the past at Vermilionville’s Old Time Christmas Family Day Celebration

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Old-time Christmas at Vermilionville is now underway at the historic Lafayette village.

If anyone is wondering what Christmas looked like years ago, they now have the opportunity at Vermilionville this month. Vermilionvilles brings to life the holiday traditions of yesterday beginning Tuesday, December 12- Sunday, -December 23.

On Saturday, December 16th, the annual Old Time Christmas Family Day Celebration will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. with lots more to offer. The village will be filled with great learning opportunities, live music, delicious food, Native American storytelling, a visit and photo ops with Papa Noël (the French Santa Claus), arts & crafts for the kids and self-guided tours. Admission is $5.

In addition to Old Time Christmas Family Day, we will include our Sensory Friendly Visit to Vermilionville Initiative, which creates an inclusive cultural and learning environment for children with sensory processing differences. For the Sensory Friendly Visit, we will open at 8 a.m. to allow families the opportunity to tour the village for two hours before Old Time Christmas Family Day begins.