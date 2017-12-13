“Give. That’s what its all about.” Simple Eats Cafe collects donations for less fortunate

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)- The holiday season is upon us and with that comes opportunities to give to those less fortunate. That’s exactly what one Kaplan restaurant is doing.

At Simple Eats Cafe, they say it’s the simple things that matter this holiday season. Day in and day out they feed people at their restaurant, but this December they’re hoping to reach the community in a very different way.

“We’re taking coats, socks, canned goods.. Whatever. Blankets. Whatever, you know. Just come down and please help,” said Owner Gerry Romero.

That was a cry for help, from Simple Eats owner Gerry Romero. She’s calling on Vermilion Parish to bring in anything they can to assist those in need.

“Not many people do that here in Kaplan, and being that my mom has opened up this restaurant on July the first, I just wanted to do something,” said manager Stephen Ledet.

Son, Stephen Ledet came up with the idea for the restaurant to hold a collection Christmas drive. His oldest brother, John, is considered the ‘heart’ behind it all.

“Give. that’s what it’s all about. Cause you never know what the next person is going through. you never know, if you going to be in the same situation,” said John Ledet.

The family says they’ve witnessed many people come through their doors with nothing both the clothes on their backs. While the soul food may fill their stomachs, the drive is the momentum to fill their hearts and make a difference.

“We just want to give back. We want to let the community know, that we’re here. Not just to serve us, but to serve the community also,” Romero added.

Although this is the restaurant’s first time holding this drive, this is something they plan on doing each and every year. this year, with the goal of reaching nearly 20 families.

Donations will be collected until Christmas Eve. Monetary donations are also accepted.