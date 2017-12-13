Krotz Springs man arrested on drug and firearm charges

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Opelousas City Police Department’s Extra Patrol Team accompanied by Opelousas Police Department’s Criminal Patrol Unit known as CPU conducted a traffic stop on last night on a vehicle operating without the use of headlamps on Creswell lane at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Upon the stop of this vehicle officers could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle which resulted in a check of the vehicle contents.

During the check officer found a “large amount of marijuana”, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Adam Williamson, 19, of Krotz Springs, was booked and processed on the following offenses: Headlamps on motor vehicle required, no vehicle insurance, possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of control dangerous substance.

Williamson is being held at the Opelousas City Jail.