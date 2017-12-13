Sunken car recovered leads to second body pulled from Lake Dubuisson

ST. LANDRY, La. (KLFY) – On Tuesday, as law enforcement searched the area around Lake Dubuisson for debris and even DNA evidence for a break in the case, the search and rescue team found tire tracks leading into the lake, and to much more than they anticipated.

An underwater sonar camera picked up an image of what appeared to be a car.

And if you take a look at the video here you can see the car slowly being pulled from of the lake. The sheriff’s office confirmed the car belonged to 21-year-old Lia Ali Kazan, the young woman whose body was found Monday.

What we were not expecting was to find a second body, this time inside the car.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says a white male was found unrestrained between the driver and passenger seat, with both front windows busted.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said, The autopsies are scheduled, one for tomorrow and this young man’s autopsy should be scheduled very soon, shortly after. After the autopsy will know more about what direction we’re going to go in. We don’t know the cause of death, we don’t know if they were dead before hitting the water or they drowned. We have no idea of that.”

This story is still developing so detectives are working to make the connection between Kazan and the man who was found in her car.

According to the Sheriff, Alexandria Police are leading the investigation.