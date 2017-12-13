The Best of 90 Plus, Crowley mother about to turn 103-years-old

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) ­- An Acadiana woman turns 103-years-old on Saturday. She’s also the oldest resident in her nursing home of Camelot Place.

Zena Leger, of Crowley has Alzheimer’s. Zena’s children spoke on her behalf for “The Best of 90 Plus” interview.

“We’re here three times a day,” says Zena’ son Larry James Leger.

“She loved us and took care of us. We love her and that’s why we are here,” says Zena’s daughter Joyce Nero.

Larry and Joyce are two of Zena’s five children. In fact, Zena comes from a family of five children herself.

Joyce says her mother is no stranger to witnessing someone living a long life. Larry remembers his grandmother living to be 102-years-old. “She was not that strictest. My dad was strict,” says her son Larry.

Zena’s children say she lived taking care of them and their dad. Zena was said to be still pushing a lawn mower up until age 85. “We kind of lived altogether in the neighborhood and we still do,” explains Joyce.

Zena’s birthday will be celebrated on Friday with a birthday party at Camelot Place.