Accidental shooting at Broussard business

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Broussard PD)

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- One person is in stable condition after an accidental shooting inside Buckfins & Feathers on Albertson Parkway.

According the Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou, an employee was handed a handgun by the customer. While the employee was attempting to clear the weapon, the gun fired and hit the customer in the leg.

“The employees of the business tended to the customer’s injury till medical personnel arrived,” Decou said in a statement. “The customer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and listed in stable condition.”

The shooting was ruled accidental. No charges are expected, the chief said.

 

