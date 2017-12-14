After 36 years, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office searches to identify “Jane Doe”

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- No one has been able to identify the body of a woman struck by a vehicle on Dec. 5, 1981.

For 35 years, her unclaimed remains have been buried in the St. Bernard Cemetery. The woman, only known as “Jane Doe”, was found dead on the westbound lane of Interstate 10 in Breaux Bridge wearing a gray and black cowl neck sweater, Wrangler jeans, and red and gray Pro Wings jogging shoes.

She had brown hair, blue eyes and was about 5’3″, weighing 130 to 145 pounds.

Authorities are again asking for the public’s help in identifying her body.

In 1982, Pellerin’s Funeral Home provided a grave, and the burial plot was provided by St. Bernard Church.

Two local residents agreed to act as her mother and father for her funeral service, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Several local and federal law enforcement agencies in neighboring states attempted to match missing persons cases but found no result.

Additionally, LSU FACES Laboratory also assisted in the investigation by creating a facial approximation in an effort to identify her boy and register her into its database.

Several years ago, the body was exhumed and DNA was obtained to assist with identifying her next of kin.

After interviewing a truck driver, authorities believe she could be from the Oklahoma City area, but even that was never able to be confirmed.

“Last week marked the 36th Anniversary of her death and despite repeated attempts over the last several years to learn her identity, she remains unidentified,” the St. Martin Parish’s Office said. “We are hoping that through the powers of social media, and the spirit of the Christmas Season, that perhaps someone may be able to identify her.”

If you have any information as to the identity on her identity, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.