Breaux Bridge student’s reaction to getting into Harvard goes viral

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA (The Daily Advertiser) – A 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student is going to Harvard!

A video of Ayrton Little, who is a junior at T.M. Landry College Preparatory, celebrating with other students has gone viral on Twitter, and is making the rounds on social media.

The video started with Little and his classmates gathering around a computer as Little checked his early-action status, according to For the Win. Upon seeing that Little was accepted to Harvard, everyone went completely bonkers. It was an incredible scene.

The video also caught the attention of Harvard’s only active NBA player, Jeremy Lin, who tweeted his congratulations.

 

