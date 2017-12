LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 41-year-old Houston man was been charged in the Oct. 11 shooting death of Billy Roy Jr. in Lafayette.

Lewis was identified as a suspect in early December. Through collaborative efforts by Lafayette Police Department, U.S Marshal Service and Gulf Coast Fugitive task forces, he was located and arrested without issue, police said.

Roy was found shot to death at about midnight in the 100 block of Hobson Street.