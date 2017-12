LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Demarko Jaquine Alfred, 17, was arrested for the September 18 shooting death on Jaleel Bonham.

Bonham was found in a vehicle in the park’s parking the following day.

Alfred was arrested by Lafayette officers on Wednesday.

He was developed as a suspect during the course of a lengthy investigation, police said.

He was arrested and booked on the charge of second degree murder on a $100,000 bond.