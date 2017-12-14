Law enforcement implements new drop-box locations to fight drug abuse in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-The fight to end opioid addiction in Acadiana continues.

On Wednesday officials announced drug take back box locations in an effort to fight opioid abuse, misuse and addiction.

Wednesday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber and St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz to establish safe and secure locations for residents to drop off their unused or expired prescription drugs. Lafayette Parish Sherriff’s Public Information Officer, John Mowell, says providing more drop-off location sites will decrease the number of those obtaining the drugs in their homes or easily accessible to experimenters or addicts.

“We realize that the more we’re able to take of the streets, the safer the environment is out there. We can cut down on vehicle burglaries, we can cut down on residential burglaries, and we can cut down from the temptation of people using items that are expired or not prescribed to them,” said Public Information Officer John Mowell.

There are drop boxes in St. Landry, Lafayette, Evangeline and Jeff Davis Parishes.

Landry also plans to have additional drug take-back boxes in Acadia and Vermilion Parishes soon.