Local Korean War POW vet laid to rest after being missing for more than 60 years

A local prisoner of war is now in his final resting spot.

Army Sergeant Kermit LeJeune of Church Point served in the Korean War and his body was finally accounted for in October of this year.

Family, community members, and fellow veterans attended Thursday’s funeral to honor the sergeant.

Raymond Clause, a navy veteran, says, “I’m glad to be here to support the family and welcome home the veteran.”

Sergeant LeJuene was a member of the Richard community; he attended Richard Elementary and later Church Point High School.

While serving in the U.S. Army, he was taken prisoner of war in November of 1950. He died the following March, while still a prisoner.

Army veteran, Pearly Dupuis says, “I had goose bumps watching the body come in after so long and having it, you know, returned. I’m sure the family is [glad]. It’s a closing for them.”

At Thursday’s funeral, the sergeant received many awards, including a Purple Heart, a Prisoner of War award, and an Army Good Conduct medal.

Many veterans present were honored to witness the Korean War vet return home and be laid to rest.

Randy Rushing, an army veteran told News 10, “Well I think it’s a proud day, and we’re all so proud to be here to take part of this. And the family has closure– we just want to give our respects.”

During the procession to the funeral, members of the community lined the streets, American flags in hand, in salute to Sergeant LeJuene.