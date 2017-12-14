St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Opelousas PD, both facing a shortage in officers

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Opelousas Police Deparment are short staffed.

The agencies are both in need of more funds to hire more officers to patrol the streets of the area.

“We’re probably about 4 officers short, in patrol. I’m looking to have 60. I’m looking to have 50 patrol, I probably have 50, 45,” said Bobby J. Guidroz, St. Landry Parish Sheriff.

“I need atleast 15 (more) police officers. On books, I have 51 officers,” said Donald Thompson, Opelousas Police Chief.

Guidroz says they need more money to hire additional officers, while Thompson says they are still waiting for the city’s 2018 budget to pass.

Both department leaders say it’s hard to compete against bigger cities and parishes.

“It’s awful hard for a smaller police department, sheriff’s department like we have here, to compete against Lafayettte, East Baton Rouge, Calcasieu Parish. The guys and girls go for more money, and better benefits,” said Sheriff Guidroz.

“I have to echo what my sheriff is saying. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz is certainly right. It comes down to the money thing,” said Chief Thompson.

With over 900 square miles to patrol in the parish, the responsibilites for deputies in St. Landry are growing.

“More patrol, we have more people, more roads, more subdivisions, more drugs, and to be effective we need no less than 15 people on each shift,” said Guidroz.

Thompson believes that wih more police presence, it could help the communities in the long run.

“When you have a safe city, that helps with everything else. It’s not something I want, it’s something I need,” he said.

Once the departments are able to hire more officers, you can submit an application on their websites here: http://www.slpsheriff.com/ http://www.opelousaspd.com/

Or you can just walk into the offices in person and fill out an application.

You will also have to pass extremely rigorous training.