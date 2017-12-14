St. Martinville PD to re-open unsolved homicide cases of three women

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- St. Martinville’s newly appointed police chief Ricky Martin announced today that the department is re-opening the unsolved homicide cases of three women.

The deaths of Susan George, Bianca Davis and Casey Alexander are being further investigated by detectives, he said.

“These unsolved homicides are a top priority for me,” Martin said. “After reviewing each case I feel more can and should be done to bring justice for these victims.”

The department is asking for anyone with information to contact the St Martinville Police Department’s Investigations Division at 394-3001.