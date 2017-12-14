Suspect on the run after Crowley shooting

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(MGN)

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Police are looking for a suspect(s) after a man was shot late Thursday evening.

The shooting was reported at around 6 p.m. in the area of South Parkerson and West Mill Street, according to Crowley Police.

A male victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said. The suspect fled, police said.

No description of the suspect was released, and police didn’t say what the motive may have been for the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers with tips.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s