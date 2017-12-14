Suspect wanted in Carencro vehicle burglaries

(Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

CARENCRO, La. (KFLY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the individual shown in convenient store surveillance footage.

This person is wanted in connection with two vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Carencro area on November 16 and 17.

Please contact detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)236-5871 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding his identity or whereabouts.

The surveillance video can be found on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

