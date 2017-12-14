UPDATE: Shooting at Crowley car wash leaves one man in critical condition

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot late Thursday evening.

The shooting was reported at around 6 p.m. Thursday at a car wash at South Parkerson and West Mill Street, according to Crowley Police.

One man was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition on Friday morning, police said. The suspect remain at large.

No other description has been given about the suspect other than he is a black male, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers with tips.

 

