LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) -UPDATE: Napier has accepted the position.

Chris Karpman from Sundevilsource.com reported late last night that Arizona State Offensive Coordinator Billy Napier has been offered the UL-Lafayette head football coaching job.

Napier is 38 years old and was the Wide Reciever’s coach at Alabama from 2013-2017.

If this holds firm a press conference could be held Monday.