LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-Skylar Lamonte Meche, 36, of Carencro, has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder.

Two victims were shot on Nov. 22 in a hotel in the 2700 block of NE Evangeline Thwy.

Meche was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Violent Offenders Task Force.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond.