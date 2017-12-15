La. Legislative Auditor releases report on former State Police superintendent Mike Edmonson

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA) – All eyes are on former Louisiana State Police superintendent Mike Edmonson after a report released Thursday detailed allegations of abuse of power in office.

The report, released by State Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera, consisted of several accusations of how Edmonson may have misused taxpayer dollars.

The audit finds the Department of Public Safety failed to use the most cost effective travel method for its conference trip to San Diego in October 2016. It further details the department spent nearly $13,000 more than needed for the trip.

During that San Diego trip, four troopers used State Police vehicles to stop at multiple tourist attractions. Those attractions, including trips to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon, cost the department an additional $5,600.

The report goes on to say the former head of State Police may have violated the Louisiana Constitution and State Law in the following aspects:

Obtaining extra hotel rooms paid by the City of New Orleans during Mardi Gras and allowing his friends and family to stay in those rooms for free

Living cost free on the Department of Public Safety compound from February 2008 to March 2017 (an estimated value of more than $34,000).

Directing State Troopers to run personal errands for him and his family

Improperly expensing meals on the Department of Public Safety’s credit card and receiving both free meals and dry cleaning

In response to the report, Edmonson wrote a letter addressed to the Legislative Auditor. In the letter, Edmonson states that the Office of the Legislative Auditor violated confidentiality protocol by leaking the report to the media. He further states he will respond to the allegations on Jan. 15, 2018.

Gov. John Bel Edwards also released the following statement in response to the report:

I have welcomed this investigation from the beginning and instructed the Louisiana State Police to fully cooperate. The Legislative Auditor’s report uncovered some troubling findings and serious problems with past abuses of power from its previous leader who left his post in March. I believe that public servants must always hold themselves to the highest ethical standards. That being said, our men and women of the State Police are honorable public servants who do a tremendous job protecting the citizens of Louisiana, often under very dangerous circumstances. Through the leadership of Col. Kevin Reeves, who took the helm of this department in March of this year, the department has already taken significant steps to restore public trust and accountability. Col. Reeves is one of the finest individuals I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and I am confident that he is already leading the State Police in a new, positive direction.

Edmonson was appointed head of State Police in 2008. He resigned in March 2017.

