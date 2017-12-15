Log kills passenger in Beauregard Parish

RAGLEY — A Leesville resident is dead after a three-vehicle crash on US Highway 171 in the community of Ragley last night.

On Thursday shortly before 7 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on US 171 about 2 miles north of US 190 in Beauregard Parish.

According to State Police, 2010 Mercury Mariner SUV driven by 40-year-old George Gainer, Jr. of Leesville, was driving south on US 171 in the left lane approaching two log trucks from behind that were preparing to make a left turn.

The driver of the rear log truck recognized the SUV was not slowing down and moved to the right shoulder.

The SUV was struck the rear of the log truck in the left lane. The SUV then veered to the right and struck the log truck that had moved to the shoulder.

During the crash, a log penetrated the passenger compartment of the SUV and struck the front seat passenger, 24-year-old Ashley Lynn Sutton of Leesville. Sutton died as a result of her injuries.

No one else, including two other passengers in the SUV, was seriously injured. All vehicle occupants were wearing a seat belt.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

Gainer was charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.