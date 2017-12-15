LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- 232-Help is an agency that helps those stay away from the problems that got them in the emergency room in the first place.
The agency says their role can now increase with the grant.
Programs from 232-Help include a mental crisis center, diabetes education, as well as other resources.
For Blue Cross they say it’s a program that is well deserving of the funds.
The Beacon Project takes aim at health care assistance, education
