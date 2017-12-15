The Beacon Project takes aim at health care assistance, education

Logan Reever Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- 232-Help is an agency that helps those stay away from the problems that got them in the emergency room in the first place.
The agency says their role can now increase with the grant.
Programs from 232-Help include a mental crisis center, diabetes education, as well as other resources.
For Blue Cross they say it’s a program that is well deserving of the funds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s