Abbeville family’s Christmas presents stolen during home burglary

A local family had their home burglarized this week and now, they’re trying to find a way to bring Christmas back to their children.

Homeowner, Cassey Touchet says, “It hurts– knowing right before the holidays that someone could be so cruel.”

When Touchet and her family came home from work on Thursday night, they found their home not only trashed and all of their belongings missing, but the Christmas presents they had bought their children gone as well.

9 year-old Landon Monceaux wrote, “God please help us so Mommy, Sissy, Mr. Quinton and me can have at least a good Christmas. And don’t forget to help others who aren’t having too much of a Christmas, like us. From Landon to God. Please help us and others.”

The family says it’s one of the hardest things they’ve had to go through– the empty spaces where TVs once were, remains of wrapping paper from gifts that sat under the Christmas tree– but the worst part, the adults tell me, is seeing the hurt it brought Landon.

Quinton Cormier told News 10, “I started crying for him. Because like he said, this year was the first Christmas he had everything he wanted [from] his list.”

Touchet added, “I understand my belongings [getting] taken, but it’s my kids’ gifts what hurt the most. And my kid coming home seeing his gifts [were] taken, and him crying is what hurt me the most.”

Although difficult, Landon has tried to stay positive about the situation. He wrote, “God, I am upset about my presents, but now I know my presents getting [stolen] is the least of my problems because there are kids in this world that probably won’t even live to see another Christmas.”

He says that writing letters has helped him cope, “It’s an easier way to make it to where I don’t cry because it helps me let out my feelings by writing instead of crying.”

Abbeville Police are still investigating the burglary, News 10 will bring updates as they become available.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family.