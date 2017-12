SCOTT, La. (KLFY) The fire that burned through a wall at St. Martin de Porres Church Hall in Scott has been ruled accidental, according to the Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

After completing their investigation, fire investigators have ruled out anything suspicious. Sonnier said an investigation has revealed the fire originated inside of a wall and was accidental in nature.

The Hall received no structural damage and Sonnier said the fire and smoke damage was minimal.

No injuries were reported.