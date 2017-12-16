Why were Lafayette Parish tax bills sent late this year?

If it seems like your property tax bill arrived later than usual this year, you’re right.

Tax bills usually are mailed in November, Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux said. This year, they were mailed about two weeks before Christmas.

The tax bills were not purposely delayed until after a Nov. 18 property tax election, as some on social media alleged.

The delivery was held up, Comeaux said, because two taxing entities, the Lafayette Parish School Board and Bayou Vermilion District, didn’t follow a somewhat new process for implementing new or renewed taxes.

A few years ago, he said, the state legislature passed a new law that requires a new or renewed tax has to be announced at a meeting and advertised in the local newspaper 30-60 days in advance of the meeting on which it will be voted.

“This is where I think it’s silly,” Comeaux said. “The public voted on it and yet you’re forcing the local tax body to give additional public notice to put the millage in place.”

The school system and Bayou Vermilion District each had a tax renewed in 2017 but didn’t properly advertise before their boards ratified the renewals, he said.They had to meet in October to announce they would ratify the millage renewals in November.

“That’s where the month delay came from,” Comeaux said.

The school board would have lost millions and the Bayou Vermilion District would have had no funding for operations, he said.

“I’m going to the legislature next spring to try to overhaul that,” Comeaux added. “It wasn’t only this parish that had problems.”