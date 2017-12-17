Frontier Girls spread holiday cheer with free gift wrapping

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) With Christmas just around the corner, a local organization wanted to do something to help out the community.

News 10’s Rebeca Marroquin spoke to Frontier Girls Troop 157, who were in Laffayette today wrapping Christmas presents for those who needed an extra hand this holiday season.

“I really like helping to pick out and wrapping the gifts.”

Troop leaders for Frontier Girls Troop 157 say they’re dedicated to service.

“Frontier girls is very big on patriotism and community service. and so that’s why we do a lot of community service things, uh to help the community and to get the girls out in public.”

And they say they’ve been doing free gift wrapping during the holidays since 2012.

“For the last five years we’ve been out here on the weekends, either right before christmas. sometimes it’s two weekends sometimes it’s three, depending on our schedule. they’ve always welcomed us here. We do free gift wrapping, so if you have any gifts you wanted wrapped, you could’ve brought them out and got them wrapped.”

Not to be confused with Girl Scouts, Frontier Girls is a scout like module for girls and adults designed for organizations to use as part of their youth programming

“Frontier girls start at age four and go all the way through adults. we have, she has some nursing homes that have frontier girls troops in them. so it has a wide range of opportunities”

Girls who join usually stay in the program for years.

“Since I was in first grade. That was five years ago.”

They focus on good moral character, patriotism, community service, and a love of learning, all while having fun.

“I Love It.””