Report: Reggie Bush announces retirement from NFL, wants to retire as a Saint

Reggie Bush announced on NFL Network, Saturday, that he is retiring from the NFL and wants to do so with the Saints, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

“I’m done,” Bush told the NFL Network. “Yeah, I’m done. I said it. It’s not breaking news. I’ve been saying it. I said it all season long, I said, ‘Listen, if I don’t play this year, I’m going to retire.’ Because I’m not going to spend a whole year off, come back, 33 years old, trying to get back in the league. Listen, once you get to a certain age as a running back, they just start to slowly weed you out.”

Bush was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 draft and spent five seasons in New Orleans.

Bush finished his career with the Black and Gold with 2,090 rushing yards and 2,142 receiving yards on 249 receptions. He was also part of the Saints’ Super Bowl-winning team during the 2009-10 season.

“The Saints know I’m coming home at some point,” Bush said. “I’m going to come home to retire as a Saint. But yeah, man, I’m done. For sure. I’m done.”

Bush also played for the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.