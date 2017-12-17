Track Palin, son of Sarah Palin, arrested in Alaska on domestic violence charges

Track Palin
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) – The elder son of former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin was in jail on Sunday facing assault and burglary charges in her home state of Alaska.

Track Palin, 28, appeared in state court in Palmer, Alaska, earlier in the day on a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief charges, court records showed. The records indicated all the charges involved domestic violence.

It is not clear whether he entered a plea to the charges.

