Cajuns introduce Billy Napier as new football head coach

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Ragin Cajuns hired Billy Napier as the University’s 26th head football coach.

Billy Napier touted UL as the “right fit” for him and his family.

Napier comes to UL, from Arizona State, where he served as the associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

He also, coached under Clemson’s Dabo Sweeney and Alabama’s Nick Saban.

“Both of those guys have put the programs together with a core set of values,” Napier said during the conference. “Things that they believe in and that they want to establish their identity. And they want to define the expectations for everyone in the building. Those are the things we plan to do here.”

Napier plans to lean on those experiences as he enters his first head coaching position, which is something athletic director Dr. Bryan Maggard identified early in the process. He said he knew it was key to completing this hire.

“Pedigree is important. It played a big part in that I knew that he had learned from some of the best in the industry,” Maggard said. “He’s a listener and a learner. He’s someone that is going to care about the program in its entirety. The athletes, staff, people he works with, the university as a whole and again, all of those added up to a pretty good hire.”

Napier plans to fly back to Arizona, have Christmas with his family, and then head back here to Lafayette to start on the 2018 season.