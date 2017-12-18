Kenneth Boudreaux appointed to serve on Public Safety and Crime Prevention Committee

WASHINGTON —Kenneth Boudreaux, chair of the Lafayette City-Parish Council has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2018 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) federal advocacy committee.

This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving crime prevention, corrections, substance abuse, municipal fire policy, juvenile justice, disaster preparedness and relief, homeland security, domestic terrorism, court systems and gun control.

The appointment was announced today by NLC President Mark Stodola, Mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas.

As a committee member, Boudreaux will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

This is the second national committee that Boudreaux has been named to, as you may recall that at the beginning of the year, Boudreaux was appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2017 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources (EENR) federal advocacy committee. For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.